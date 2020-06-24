|
Waumsley Pamela Jean Passed away peacefully on
11th June 2020, aged 83 years.
Loving wife of the late Ron and
Mum of sons, Peter and Martin.
Mother-in-law of Lyndsey and loving grandma of Ryan, Aiden and Liam.
A private funeral service is to
take place and at a later date, a family memorial service will be held to celebrate Pamela's life.
Flowers or donations if desired, payable to the British Heart Foundation, can be made directly to the charity, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on June 24, 2020