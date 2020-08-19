|
WOODWARD Patricia Ann
(nee Winfarrah) After a short illness Trisha has passed away peacefully at Stewton House Nursing Home
on 6th August 2020, aged 77 years.
Mother to Rubie, Charles, Sam,
Janet, Jack, Jennifer and David.
A private family service will be taking place at Alford Crematorium.
Anyone wishing to make a donation
in her memory can do so directly
to the Donkey Sanctuary.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 19, 2020