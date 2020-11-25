|
|
|
Twigg Pauline Of Sutton-on-Sea,
passed away peacefully after a short illness on 6th November,
aged 90 years.
Much loved mother of
Marilyn, Stephen and Susan,
dearest grandmother to George.
Will be sadly missed by all the family.
Funeral Service will take place on Monday 7th December at
Alford Crematorium at 12.00 noon.
Cortege to leave Windy Ridge,
Huttoft Road, Sutton-on-Sea at 11.30am.
Donations in lieu of flowers please welcome for St Barnabas Hospice.
Please send to
Graham Patchett Funeral Services
Tel: 01754 761758.
Funeral numbers will be limited due to Covid restrictions
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 25, 2020