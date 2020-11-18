|
|
|
Brittain Peggy Sadly passed away on
5th November 2020
at Newhaven Residential Home,
aged 92 years.
She will be greatly missed
by all her close family and friends
she made along her journey.
After much thought,
her funeral will be a private
service with hopefully a
'celebration of her life' in 2021.
Family flowers only but donations
may be made to Dementia UK.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
39 South Street, Alford, LN13 9AJ
Tel: 01507 463444
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 18, 2020