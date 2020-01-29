|
|
|
Mison Peter Malcolm
'Slim' Sadly, passed away after a long
illness, on 18th January 2020,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Hazel,
father of Susan and the late
Malcolm, father-in-law of Matthew, grandad of Lee and Gavin &
great grandad to Jack, Jesse,
Finlay, Imogen, Lacey and Damien.
The Funeral Service is to take place
at Alford Crematorium on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 10am.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, payable to
"Kidney Research UK" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 29, 2020