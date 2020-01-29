Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Mison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Mison

Notice Condolences

Peter Mison Notice
Mison Peter Malcolm
'Slim' Sadly, passed away after a long
illness, on 18th January 2020,
aged 84 years.

Beloved husband of Hazel,
father of Susan and the late
Malcolm, father-in-law of Matthew, grandad of Lee and Gavin &
great grandad to Jack, Jesse,
Finlay, Imogen, Lacey and Damien.

The Funeral Service is to take place
at Alford Crematorium on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 10am.

Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, payable to
"Kidney Research UK" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -