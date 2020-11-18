|
WHITWELL Peter Harold It is with sadness that we announce
the death of "PETE" who died on October 31st 2020, aged 87.
Husband of the late Janet Whitwell, father of Russ, and friend to many.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 24th November and there will be a short service at Grimsby Crematorium at 09:20 (please do not attend without prior arrangement as attendance is strictly limited).
A celebration of Pete's life will take place next year when it is safe to do so.
Pete had a love for animals, and in particular, dogs. If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please make it to The Blue Cross Animal Hospital, Guide Dogs for the Blind,
or Guide Dogs for the Deaf.
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 18, 2020