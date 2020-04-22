|
Devereux Philip Andrew Passed away peacefully
on15th April at Louth County Hospital aged 66 years
Beloved husband to Rachel,
much loved father of
Sally, Ben and Camilla
Phil will be greatly missed by all
who knew him
A private family cremation service will take place on Tuesday 5th May
followed by a Remembrance Service for Phil at a later date.
Family flowers only donations if desired to The Archer Ward Charitable Fund c/o R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea.
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Apr. 22, 2020