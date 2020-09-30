|
|
|
Merrills Philip
'Phil' Peacefully passed away
at home on
22nd September 2020, aged 67 years.
Phil was a very much loved Partner, Step Dad, Step Grandad, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and good Friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all
that knew him.
A private funeral service will be held, but if so desired a donation in Phil's memory to "St Barnabas Nurses" or "Macmillan Nurses"
will be gratefully received by
R. Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 30, 2020