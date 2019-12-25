Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Arnold Family Funeral Service Ltd (Sutton on Sea, Lincoln)
38 High St
Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
01507 442300
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Lowes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Lowes

Notice Condolences

Ray Lowes Notice
Lowes Ray Unexpectedly passed away on 15th December 2019
aged 88 years.
Ray was a much loved Brother,
Uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
A service to celebrate the life of Ray will be held at Alford Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but if so desired a donation to charity
can be left at Alford Crematorium
after the service or be sent to
R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -