|
|
|
Lowes Ray Unexpectedly passed away on 15th December 2019
aged 88 years.
Ray was a much loved Brother,
Uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
A service to celebrate the life of Ray will be held at Alford Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but if so desired a donation to charity
can be left at Alford Crematorium
after the service or be sent to
R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 25, 2019