WALKER Ray Passed away peacefully on the
30th August 2020, aged 82 years.
Loving Husband to Vera, treasured Dad to Sue, Julie, Steven, Karen and Mark.
Much loved Brother to John and Doris. An adored Uncle, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Ray will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and 'Bella' his faithful dog.
A private funeral service is to be held.
Donations in Ray's memory may
be made payable to 'The Ark
Animal Rescue Centre'
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshirecoop/funeral/online-obituaries
Enquiries c/o Lincolnshire Coop Funeral Services, Clifton House, High Street, Mablethorpe. LN12 1AU.
Tel: 01507 473440.
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 9, 2020