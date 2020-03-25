Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reg Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reg Dixon

Notice Condolences

Reg Dixon Notice
DIXON Reg Peacefully passed away on
15th March 2020, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce, father of Malcolm, father in law of Lynn, grandad to Craig and Niki, Rachel and Matt, great grandad of Jak and Harry.
A private family Funeral Service is to take place, due to Coronavirus.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, payable to "Cancer Research UK"
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -