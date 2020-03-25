|
DIXON Reg Peacefully passed away on
15th March 2020, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce, father of Malcolm, father in law of Lynn, grandad to Craig and Niki, Rachel and Matt, great grandad of Jak and Harry.
A private family Funeral Service is to take place, due to Coronavirus.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, payable to "Cancer Research UK"
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 25, 2020