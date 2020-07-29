|
|
|
Hughes Robert Andrew
'"Bill" Passed away suddenly on
5th July 2020, aged 57 years.
Loving husband of Jane, father of
Carl & Dan, grandfather of
Amber & Leo and beloved brother.
A private Funeral Service
is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "Ark Animal Rescue" or "Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary" can be made directly to the charities, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 29, 2020