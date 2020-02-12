|
Archer Roger Anthony Born 17th January 1941 -
died 4th February 2020,
aged 79 years, after a brave battle
against Alzheimer's.
Loving Husband of Sue,
Dad of Christine and Wayne,
Olpa of Brad, Chad and Eliott.
Great Grandad of Vinnie-Lee.
Father in law of Doug and Sue.
Roger will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday 6th March 2020 at 1.00pm.
Donations, if desired, payable to Alzheimer's Research UK.
"You'll Never Walk Alone"
All enquiries to Lincolnshire
Cooperative Funeral Services,
High Street, Mablethorpe, LN12 1AU.
Tel: 01507 473440.
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 12, 2020