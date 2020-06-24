Home

Ronald Clark Notice
CLARK Ronald It is with deep sadness
we announce that Ron
passed away following a long illness
on 17th June, aged 75 years.
Dear husband of Ali,
loving dad to Glenn.
Father in law to Sarah and
a devoted grandad to Megan.
He will be deeply missed by
all his family and those who knew him.
A private family funeral
will be taking place.
Donations, if you wish, in Ron's memory
can be made to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries to
Kettle Funeralcare, 110 Kidgate,
Louth LN11 9BX or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on June 24, 2020
