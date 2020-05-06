Home

FENNER Roy Edmond On Saturday 25th April 2020, Roy, aged 86 years,
passed away.
Devoted husband to Jean,
beloved dad to Debra and Amanda, cherished grandpa to Emily and Charlie, and a dear brother.
Roy will be sadly missed by all.
Regrettably, due to the current circumstances and to keep friends and family safe, a private service will take place at Grimsby Crematorium on Friday 15th May 2020 at 11.15am.
Roy is resting at
Mashfords Funeral Home,
Norfolk Lane, Cleethorpes, DN35 8BB, where donations to benefit
'Dementia UK'
will be gratefully received.
All enquiries, Tel: 01472 200004
Published in Louth Leader on May 6, 2020
