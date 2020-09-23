Home

Braithwaite Sharon Passed away peacefully in the loving care of St Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln, on 14th September 2020,
aged 61 years.
She will be missed by her
loving family and friends.
A private funeral service
is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"St Barnabas Hospice" can be made
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 23, 2020
