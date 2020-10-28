|
|
|
LARDER Sheila
Sadly on
13th October 2020 in the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby,
Sheila, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ken, loving mum of Marilyn, Nigel and Lynn,
a much loved mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma and a very
dear friend to many.
A service to celebrate Sheila's life will be held in the Grimsby Crematorium
on Monday 2nd November 2020
at 12.00 noon.
Donations in her memory to benefit
'The Pink Rose Appeal' with cheques
made payable to 'The Health Tree
Foundation' may be sent to Victoria
Winterton (Charity Manager), Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby,
DN33 2BA.
Family flowers only please
will be received by:-
Near & Near Undertakers,
The Mews, David Street,
Grimsby, DN32 9NN.
Telephone (01472) 250150
www.nearandnear.com
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 28, 2020