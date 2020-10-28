Home

POWERED BY

Services
Near & Near Undertakers Ltd (Grimsby)
The Mews, David Street
Grimsby, Lincolnshire DN32 9NN
01472 250150
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Larder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Larder

Notice Condolences

Sheila Larder Notice
LARDER Sheila
Sadly on
13th October 2020 in the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby,
Sheila, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ken, loving mum of Marilyn, Nigel and Lynn,
a much loved mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma and a very
dear friend to many.
A service to celebrate Sheila's life will be held in the Grimsby Crematorium
on Monday 2nd November 2020
at 12.00 noon.
Donations in her memory to benefit
'The Pink Rose Appeal' with cheques
made payable to 'The Health Tree
Foundation' may be sent to Victoria
Winterton (Charity Manager), Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby,
DN33 2BA.
Family flowers only please
will be received by:-
Near & Near Undertakers,
The Mews, David Street,
Grimsby, DN32 9NN.
Telephone (01472) 250150
www.nearandnear.com
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -