SWAN Shirley Ann Peacefully passed away
at home on 29th June 2020
aged 85 years.
Shirley was a very much loved
Mum, Nanna, Aunt, Sister-in-Law
and good friend who will be
sadly missed by all that knew her.
A private family service will be held
at Alford Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Shirley
with cheques made payable to
"Cancer Research UK"
will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea,
Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on July 8, 2020