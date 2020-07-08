Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Arnold Family Funeral Service Ltd (Sutton on Sea, Lincoln)
38 High St
Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
01507 442300
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Swan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Swan

Notice Condolences

Shirley Swan Notice
SWAN Shirley Ann Peacefully passed away
at home on 29th June 2020
aged 85 years.
Shirley was a very much loved
Mum, Nanna, Aunt, Sister-in-Law
and good friend who will be
sadly missed by all that knew her.
A private family service will be held
at Alford Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Shirley
with cheques made payable to
"Cancer Research UK"
will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea,
Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on July 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -