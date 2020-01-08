|
|
|
Berry Susan Elizabeth Passed away peacefully,
at home on
2nd December 2019,
aged 72 years.
The Funeral Service is to take
place at Lincoln Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 1.50pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA
Tel (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 8, 2020