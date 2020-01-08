Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Berry

Notice Condolences

Susan Berry Notice
Berry Susan Elizabeth Passed away peacefully,
at home on
2nd December 2019,
aged 72 years.

The Funeral Service is to take
place at Lincoln Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 1.50pm.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA
Tel (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -