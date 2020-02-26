|
|
|
TIEDEMANN Susan
'Sue' Peacefully passed away on
13th February 2020, aged 73 years.
Beloved wife, mother,
grandmother and sister.
The Funeral Service is to take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th March 2020
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
'The Brain Tumour Charity'
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 26, 2020