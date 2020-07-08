|
Barker Sydney Passed away peacefully on the
12th of June, aged 79 years.
Loving husband to Margaret.
A dear dad to Sharon, Paul, Neil and Peter. An adored grandad and
great grandad.
Syd will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Private funeral to take place, but donations if desired payable to
Cancer Research UK
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary.
Enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road,
Sutton on Sea, LN12 2LL
Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on July 8, 2020