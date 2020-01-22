|
|
|
Dobson (nee Chater)
Sylvia Mary Previously of Narborough Road, Leicester and recently Sutton on Sea, passed away after a short illness on
3rd January 2020.
Much loved Mum and
best friend to Katrina.
Funeral service will be held at
St Wilfrid's Church, Alford on 5th February 2020 at 11am, then committal the following day at Gilroes Cemetery Leicester, 6th February 2020 at 12.30.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-op
Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford, LN13 9AJ (01507 463444)
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 22, 2020