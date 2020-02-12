|
Foster Sylvia Sadly passed away on
24th January 2020, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved mum of Geoff, Hilary, Dick and Fiona. Grandma and great grandma.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 10am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "RNLI"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519)
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 12, 2020