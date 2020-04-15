|
|
|
Hall Sylvia May Passed away peacefully on
21st March 2020
aged 97 years.
Sylvia was a very much loved Mum, Nanna to her 5 Grandchildren,
Great-Nanna to her
9 Great-Grandchildren,
Great-Great Nanna to her
13 Great-Great Grandchildren
and good friend who will be sadly
missed by all that knew her.
A private family burial will take place
on Wednesday 15th April 2020.
If so desired a donation in memory of Sylvia with cheques made payable to "Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance"
will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street, Sutton on Sea,
Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Apr. 15, 2020