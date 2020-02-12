Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Green

Notice Condolences

Terence Green Notice
Green Terence Charles Of Saltfleetby, known as Terry.
Passed away peacefully at
Castle Hill Hospital, Hull
on the 1st of February 2020.
Loving husband to Sandra.
Much loved and missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Saltfleetby on
Friday 21st January at 12.00.
Flowers welcome, but donations, if desired payable to Prostate Cancer UK.
Enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road,
Sutton on Sea, LN12 2LL
Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -