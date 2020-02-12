|
Green Terence Charles Of Saltfleetby, known as Terry.
Passed away peacefully at
Castle Hill Hospital, Hull
on the 1st of February 2020.
Loving husband to Sandra.
Much loved and missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Saltfleetby on
Friday 21st January at 12.00.
Flowers welcome, but donations, if desired payable to Prostate Cancer UK.
Enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road,
Sutton on Sea, LN12 2LL
Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 12, 2020