|
|
|
Rogers Teresa Evelyn Teresa, of Sutton on Sea, passed away suddenly at home on
8th December 2019, aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of Stephen, loving mother to Michelle and Jamie, mother in law to Louise and Lucy, aunt to Katie and Robert and great aunt to Ryan.
Teresa will be greatly missed by all family, friends and neighbours.
A funeral service will be held at
Alford Crematorium
on Thursday 16th January at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired payable to
The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea,
LN12 2LL
Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Jan. 8, 2020