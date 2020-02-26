|
|
|
Gilligan Terry Suddenly passed
away at home on
5th February 2020,
aged 77 years.
Terry was a beloved Husband to Anne, much loved Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad, Brother,
Uncle and good friend who will
be sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.
A service will be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th March 2020
at 3pm. Family flowers
only please but if so desired
a donation in lieu with
cheques made payable to
"British Heart Foundation"
will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street,
Sutton on Sea,
Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 26, 2020