R Arnold Family Funeral Service Ltd (Sutton on Sea, Lincoln)
38 High St
Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
01507 442300
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
15:00
Alford Crematorium
Terry Gilligan Notice
Gilligan Terry Suddenly passed
away at home on
5th February 2020,
aged 77 years.
Terry was a beloved Husband to Anne, much loved Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad, Brother,
Uncle and good friend who will
be sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.

A service will be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th March 2020
at 3pm. Family flowers
only please but if so desired
a donation in lieu with
cheques made payable to
"British Heart Foundation"
will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street,
Sutton on Sea,
Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 26, 2020
