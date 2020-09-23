Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Dobson

Notice Condolences

Thomas Dobson Notice
DOBSON Thomas Derek It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Derek who passed away on
17th September 2020 aged 78 years.
Dearly loved son of the late Tom and Edith and loving brother to John, Peter, Dorothy and the late Ann.
Brother in law to Stephen, Kathy and the late Lawrence and Jan.
Due to present restrictions a private family funeral will take place at
Alford Crematorium.
If desired, donations in his memory can be made directly with North Somercotes Meals on Wheels.
All enquiries to Kettle Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -