DOBSON Thomas Derek It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Derek who passed away on
17th September 2020 aged 78 years.
Dearly loved son of the late Tom and Edith and loving brother to John, Peter, Dorothy and the late Ann.
Brother in law to Stephen, Kathy and the late Lawrence and Jan.
Due to present restrictions a private family funeral will take place at
Alford Crematorium.
If desired, donations in his memory can be made directly with North Somercotes Meals on Wheels.
All enquiries to Kettle Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 23, 2020