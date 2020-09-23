|
|
|
Larder Trevor Aged 68 years, formerly of Cranfield, died suddenly in Fulstow, Lincolnshire. He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A cremation will take place in Bedford followed by an ashes interment at
Cranfield Cemetery.
Could donations in memory of Trevor please be made to Guide Dogs
and may be made online at www.haseldines.co.uk/donations
or sent to Haseldine Funeral Services, 192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN
Tel: 01234 757529.
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 23, 2020