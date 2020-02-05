|
|
|
ROBERTS Trevor John It is with deep sadness that we
announce the death of Trevor who
passed away peacefully, surrounded
by his family, on 23rd January 2020.
Dear husband of the late Jean.
Loving dad to Maxine and Glen. He will
be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service has taken place
at the Kingdom Hall in Louth and a
private family committal is planned.
Donations in Trevor's memory would
be welcome for Alzheimer's Society
by visiting their website at
https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/make-donation.
All enquiries to Kettle Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX or
01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 5, 2020