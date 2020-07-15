|
|
|
Leighton Vicky Passed away peacefully
on 1st July, aged 75.
Loving wife of Ken
for 39 years, she grew up in Cockermouth, Cumbria and at 18 joined the Queen Alexander's Royal Army Nursing Corps and trained as a nurse and midwife serving in England, Germany, Switzerland and Singapore. After many years living overseas, in 1994 she settled in North Thoresby where she lead a busy life within the local community, and continued
her love of travel.
Vicky will be sadly missed by her many friends and family who will remember her warm, kind and generous nature. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will be held at St James Church, Louth on 17th July at 2.00pm,
followed by a cremation at
Grimsby Crematorium at 3.45pm
(family members only).
Family flowers only, however donations are welcome to QARANC Association, Alzheimer's Association or
Marie Curie (Charity).
Published in Louth Leader on July 15, 2020