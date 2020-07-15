|
|
|
Phillip Violet Grace Passed away peacefully on
the 6th of July 2020, aged 89 years.
Loving wife to the late
Malcolm Gordon Phillip.
A much loved mum to
Lynda and Stuart.
Violet will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private funeral service is to be held.
Donations in memory of Violet,
if desired payable to
R.N.L.I. (Mablethorpe)
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary.
Enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road,
Sutton on Sea, LN12 2LL
Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on July 15, 2020