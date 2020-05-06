|
Jasper County Sun May 06, 2020 Grays Bobbie Jean Kinard Mrs. Bobbie Jean Smith Kinard, 66, of Cat Branch Road near Grays died Thursday evening, April 30, 2020, in River Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Beaufort.
Mrs. Kinard was born June 7, 1953 in Hampton County, a daughter of the late Preston Rufus Smith and Hattie Alma Robinson Smith. She had worked at Wade Hampton High School in the Cafeteria for 17 years and was a member of Pine Level Baptist Church. She dearly loved and cared for her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband: Harry Albert Kinard of Grays; daughters: Denise Boyd and husband Rob of Beaufort, Teresa Cole and husband Tony of Rincon, Georgia and Amy Hunsucker and husband Jamey of Aiken; grandson: Joshua Aaron Boyd of Beaufort; brothers: Gettis Smith and wife Virginia of Grays and Tommy Smith of Grays; sister: Helen Crosby of Hampton; sister-in-law: Edna Smith of Brunson; and brother-in-law: Olin Mixson of Grays. Mrs. Kinard was predeceased by a brother: Rufus Smith; a sister: Louise Mixson; and a brother-in-law: Willie Crosby.
The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the SC , 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407 or Crescent Hospice, 56 Persimmon Street, Suite D, Bluffton, SC 29910.
In consideration of the circumstances that currently exist in the state and nation with the coronavirus pandemic, and with the safety of the community in mind, a private graveside service will be held at the Nixville Church of God Cemetery directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home.
Published in Jasper County Sun on May 6, 2020