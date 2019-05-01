Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Purdy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine Mason Purdy

Obituary Flowers Catherine Mason Purdy, 66, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, passed away on April 4, 2019, in Bland, Missouri.



She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 6, 1952. Known to her family as Cathy and Nana, she spent most of her adult life in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. There she raised three daughters, worked in interior decorating ,and owned Rock?s T-Shirt Shop.



She was a kind, generous and loving mother and doting grandmother. She was happiest when with her grandchildren, hearing them laugh and enjoying life. She devoted herself to making them happy and spending as



much time with them as was possible. She was an also avid collector of antiques.



Cathy is survived by her parents, Marjorie and Jerry Mason of Bland, Missouri and three daughters: Tara Purdy of



San Francisco, CA; Roxanne Purdy Dzendzel (Nathan) and their children, Miles and Spencer of Hilton Head Island,



SC; Ryan Purdy and her children, Kya and Stella, of Bluffton, SC; and one niece, Melinda Mason of Knoxville, TN. She was predeceased by her brother, Kevin Mason.



Cathy gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.



Memorial Service to be held Sunday, May 5th at 3pm at The Gospel Lighthouse Church 131 Carters Mill Road Ridgeland , S.C. 29936. Published in Jasper County Sun on May 1, 2019