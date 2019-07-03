Mr. Coleman Blease "Coley" Loadholt, Jr., 51, of Dogwood Drive in Brunson, died Friday afternoon in the Medical University Hospital in Charleston after a brief illness.



Mr. Loadholt was born August 23, 1967 in Allendale County, a son of Coleman and Gertrude Oswald Loadholt, Sr. Mr. Loadholt was a fulltime Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician with Jasper County where he was a Senior Officer. He also worked with the Brunson Volunteer Fire Department where he was a Captain. He had received the Life Saver Award in Jasper County and the Firefighter of the Year and Officer of the Year awards in Brunson. He was a member of the South Carolina Firefighters Association, enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an excellent mechanic. He was a member of St. Nicholas Lutheran Church in Allendale County.



Surviving besides his parents of Fairfax are his wife: Detra Tant Loadholt of Brunson; son: Jon-Cole Loadholt of Brunson; sister: Leanne L. Getridge and husband J. of Brunson; and a grandson: Jackson-Cole Loadholt. There are three brothers-in law, four nieces, five nephews and two sisters-in law.



Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday in St. Nicholas Luthern Church with burial in the Church Cemetery.



Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 PM at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton.



The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the Brunson Fire Department, PO Box 103, Brunson, SC 29911 or the Jasper County Fire and Rescue Auxiliary Fund, 358 Third Avenue, Ridgeland, SC 29936. Published in Jasper County Sun on July 3, 2019