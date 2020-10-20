Bluffton Today October 25, 2020 Bluffton David Paul Chapman Born on August 5, 1937 to Matthew Joseph Chapman and Loretta (Locher) Chapman in Youngstown, Ohio, David went on to live an extraordinary life. A business man by trade and entrepreneur by spirit, his journey took him from rags to riches to rags to comfortable circumstances. The journey began at Proctor and Gamble in Fort Wayne, Indiana in the early 1960's. Lori Lyn, his first daughter, arrived for the ride and then work took the young family to Indianapolis. He was drawn to the thrill of accepting new challenges early on and learned trading comfort and security for opportunity and adventure was his calling. From Indianapolis, the journey took the small family to Medford Lakes, NJ where his second daughter Jennifer Cara joined the caravan. His career spanned junior marketing executive to CEO with forays into real estate development, international land development, art, importing, and investing accumulating several patents along the way. Always putting adventure ahead of the deal, the caravan made camp in Vermont, Colorado, Florida, Mexico, and South Carolina as the final stop. David's life touched many. He was an "old school" leader who put the well being of family, friends, and employees above ALL else. He showed his family the world. He enabled and supported all of us in pursuing the improbable, the challenging, and afforded the opportunity to make our own dreams come true. He epitomized the value of courage, fortitude, and integrity in work and in life, always rising to meet a challenge even when terrified. He wasn't an easy personality, but no man ever loved more fiercely. His strength, his laughter, and his presence will be greatly missed, but his love will be felt in our hearts forever.



David is survived by his daughters Lori Killiany, and Jennifer Connelly, his grandchildren Rachel and Ethan Rossier, his brother Jim Chapman and his wife Penny, their son and daughter-in-law Chris and Rhonda, their children, and David's wife Marylou.



