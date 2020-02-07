|
Bluffton Today February 9, 2020 Bluffton Edward Joseph Sammak Edward Joseph Sammak, 85, of Bluffton, SC, passed away on January 20th of natural causes.
Edward was born on October 30, 1934 to Zeke and Mary Sammak in North Bergen, NJ. He studied pharmacy at St. John's University in New York City, and after graduation, he worked as a pharmacist in several drugstores in New Jersey. He was a medic in the New Jersey National Guard for one tour.
In 1969, Edward moved his family to Vernon, NJ and opened Vernon Valley Pharmacy where he could be found filling prescriptions for nearly two decades. Following an early retirement, he enjoyed cooking, playing tennis and volleyball, and dancing. When his knees stopped cooperating, Edward continued to pursue his love of food, and he became voraciously interested in investing and nutrition.
To escape the unforgiving winters and treacherous roads of Highland Lakes, NJ, Edward moved to the Sun City community in Bluffton, SC in 2006. He was a regular at the fitness center, he baked homemade pizzas for friends and neighbors, and he frequented local softball games: especially on hot dog day. Edward was known in the community for his avid knowledge of nutrition and medication, and he shared his expertise generously with anyone who would listen.
Edward was predeceased by father Zeke Sammak, mother Mary Sammak, brother George Sammak, brother Anthony Sammak, and sister Marcelle Mundt. He is survived by his son Douglas Sammak, daughter Jill Sammak, daughter-in-law Bonni Sammak, granddaughter Olivia Sammak, grandson Ian Sammak, nephew Raymond Sammak, and several nieces.
A service to honor Edward's life will be planned in the coming months and hosted in Bluffton, SC.
Published in Bluffton Today on Feb. 7, 2020