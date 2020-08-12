Jasper County Sun August 12, 2020 Ridgeland Eileen Dantzler Ulmer Eileen Dantzler Ulmer, age 96 of Ridgeland and widow of Esman S. Ulmer Jr. passed away on August 5, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.



Mrs. Ulmer was born in Cameron, SC on October 14, 1923 to the late Willie Hutto Dantzler and Daisy Austin Dantzler.



During World War II, Mrs. Ulmer worked in the War Department in Washington DC. She was a member of the Tillman United Methodist Church; enjoyed crocheting gifts for her family and friends, and making small Afghans for the kittens at Jasper Animal Rescue Mission. For many years, she was a Supervisor for the Jasper County License Office, South Carolina Department of Transportation.



Mrs. Ulmer is survived by her daughters, Gail Steele of Ridgeland and Gwen Peeples (Bob) of Summerville; her grandchildren, Bryan Peeples, Richard Peeples (Mary Catherine), Jennifer Rushing (Gregory) and Andrea Allen (Michael) and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband, parents, four brothers, one sister, and one grandson.



Private family services will be held. Please consider donations to the Tillman United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 486, Hardeeville, SC 29927 or Epworth Children's Home, P. O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.



