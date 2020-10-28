Jasper County Sun October 28, 2020 Emporia Elizabeth Clinton (Kitty) Roberts Elizabeth Clinton (Kitty) Roberts, 78, of Emporia left this earth peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father Friday morning, October 16, 2020.
She was born on August 12, 1942, in Jasper County, SC to Joseph Randolph and Mary Elizabeth Carter. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she served as church secretary until her retirement in September 2013. She was HR director at Holiday Resort but most people came to know Kitty as the friendly Assistant Manager of Bluestem Bowl. It was while working here she met the love of her life, John. Prior to moving to Emporia in 1972 Kitty had was a professional seamstress and spent many years as the floor manager for a coat factory in California.
In addition to working full time and raising her children Kitty spent her entire life volunteering. She served as a youth group director, Little League coach, girls softball coach, PTA volunteer and Girl Scout Leader. After moving to Kansas, she continued her work in Girl Scouting as a troop leader, camp director and major event chairman. In 1994 she was the recipient of the Flint Hills Girl Scout Council Family Award. In later years she became an active member of the UMW organizing and leading events such as the Angel Food Ministry Team.
Kitty was a determined and independent woman who loved her family fiercely. Before health problems began limiting her Kitty loved to hunt, fish, camp and travel with John especially to their favorite spot on Truman Lake. They shared a passion for good food, knowledge, NASCAR, the Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs. She loved baking, gardening and reading. Kitty was an extraordinary seamstress who could create anything. She had requests for her unique themed Santa's across the country. She continued to sew until the time of her death making over 1800 Covid masks for a local doctors office.
She is preceded in death by her parents , her sister Eleanor Price, and her former spouse Ronald G. Mills.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 36 years John P. Roberts III of Emporia, her children, daughters Debbie (Darrel) Schwilling of Hot Springs, AR, and Julie (Bill Harder) Woodruff of Emporia, sons Ronnie (Gabbi) Mills of Lee's Summit MO, and Stephen (Lindsay) Mills of El Dorado, KS., step-daughters Nikki Roberts of Emporia, and Kim Roberts of Lenoir City, TN.
Grandchildren Cortney (Zell) Pearson of Emporia, Justin (Hannah) Schwilling of Little Rock, AR, Christopher (Julie) Schwilling of Little Rock, AR, Andrew Mills of Los Angeles, CA. , Taylor (Chris) Bluford of Lenoir City, TN, Molly Mills of Dallas ,TX, Dylan Roberts of Lenoir City, TN, Tyler Dunbar of El Dorado, KS, Jackson Mills of El Dorado, and Grayson Mills of Lee's Summit, MO. Great-grandchildren Zayda Rees Pearson, Malek Carter Pearson, Everett Glynn Schwilling, Ruby Faye Schwilling and several beloved "bonus" great-children.
Cremation has taken place with memorial services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Kansas. Social distancing directives will be in place and face masks must be worn. The family has requested Donations may be made to the H. Dale Buck Animal Fund can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com