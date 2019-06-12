Home

Elizabeth M. DeLoache Obituary
Elizabeth M. 'Robin' DeLoache of Ridgeland passed away at Memorial Medical University, Savannah, GA on June 3, 2019 at the age of 73.

The family received friends from 6:00 until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 310 W. Adams St., Ridgeland. Funeral services were held at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Robertville Baptist Church with burial to follow in Nixville Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery, Hampton, SC.
Published in Jasper County Sun on June 12, 2019
