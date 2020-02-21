Home

Bluffton Today February 23, 2020 Bluffton Hugh M. Ulmer Hugh M. Ulmer, 66, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Mr. Ulmer was born October 2, 1953 in Bluffton, SC to Alan A. Ulmer and Vera Stroup Ulmer. He was a graduate of May River Academy and worked as a part of the Ulmer Family Agriculture related businesses. From 1976-2002, he served with the Bluffton Volunteer Fire Department, eventually being elected as Chief. He was a life-long member of Bluffton United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Grazyna Pytowska; brothers, Alan A. Ulmer, Jr. (Jackie), C. Alex Ulmer (Cathie); sister, Elizabeth Ulmer Duncan (Larry); 9 nieces, 2 nephews, 24 grand-nieces and nephews, and stepdaughter, Kasia (Dan).

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.

Published in Bluffton Today on Feb. 21, 2020
