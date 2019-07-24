Jasper County Sun July 24, 2019 Estill Joseph Frank Cook, Jr. Mr. Joseph Frank Cook, Jr., 68, of Browning Gate Road near Estill, died Saturday afternoon at his residence.



Mr. Cook was born November 8, 1950 in Hampton County, son of the late Joseph Frank Cook, Sr. and Betty Jean Brunson Cook. He was a long distance truck driver for Glenn Lee Trucking Company in Savannah and was presently in his 35th year of employment. He enjoyed gardening and fishing and was a member of Steep Bottom Baptist Church. Mr. Cook was a Veteran having served in the Army.



Surviving are his wife: Janet "Jan" Kirkwood Cook of Estill; sons: Sean Cook of Canton, Ohio and Travis Cook and wife Heather of Estill; brothers: Harrison Cook and wife JoAnn of Shubuta, MS, Doug Cook, Sr. and wife Bonnie of Ridgeland and Gene Cook and wife Angie of Hampton; sister: Linda C. Smith of Grays; and grandchildren: Preston and Kandence Cook. There are a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mr. Cook was predeceased by a brother: Eddie Cook.



Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday at Steep Bottom Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Scottie Redd with burial in the Lawtonville Cemetery with Military Honors.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 PM at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton. Published in Jasper County Sun on July 24, 2019