Mrs. Bluffton Today April 19, 2020 Columbia Marilyn Betcher Hauprich Marilyn Betcher Hauprich, 90, of Columbia, died Monday, April 13, 2020. Born June 26, 1929 in Cleveland, OH, she was a daughter of the late Max and Blanche Svobda Bernhofer.
Marilyn had been a long-time resident of Croton-on-Hudson, NY, until she and her husband, Herm, moved to Sun City Hilton Head, SC to be closer to their daughters. She was a Charter member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton, SC.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan L. Bender (Dave); stepdaughter, Linda J. Denny (Morgan); grandchildren, David B. Denny(Michelle), Timothy S. Denny(Alison) and Christopher J. Denny; great-grandchildren, Colin D. Denny, Katelyn E. Denny, Melissa I. Denny and Owen M. Denny.
In light of the recent Novel COVID 19 Virus, a graveside service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, is being planned for a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial be made to the , 200 Center Point Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Or the Harvest Hope Food Bank, Shop Rd, Columbia, SC
Published in Bluffton Today on Apr. 14, 2020