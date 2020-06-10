Jasper County Sun June 10, 2020 Martin Mark Redden Tuten Mark Redden Tuten, 56, of Martin, SC passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.



Mark was born June 16, 1964 in Hampton, SC to Redden Tuten and Gloria Langford Tuten. He was a Baptist, loved his family, and was employed by Tuten's IGA in Estill, SC for many years. He greatly enjoyed fishing in both fresh and saltwater.



In addition to his parents of Estill, Mark is survived by his wife, Tina Nix Tuten of Martin, SC; son, Michael Stanley (Kimberly) of Hampton, SC; daughters, Christin Lather (Shawn) of Beaufort, SC and Brittany Stanley of Hampton, SC; brothers, Grady Knowles of Brunson, SC and Dr. Thad Tuten (Meredith) of Greenville, SC; sister, Lennis Oglesby (Mike) of Martin, SC and Tammy Ballard (Raymond) of Ridgeland, SC; and grandchildren, Lexi Lather, Ava Lather, Layla Lather, Shawna Lather, and McKenzie Stanley.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Robertville Baptist Church Cemetery.



Sauls Funeral Home of Ridgeland is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store