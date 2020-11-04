Jasper County Sun November 04, 2020 Grays Raymond Mitchell B. Raymond Mitchell, Jr., 66, of Grays, SC passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.



Raymond was a deacon for many years at Pine Level Baptist Church and coached their youth softball team around 20 years, also serving as commissioner for the league. He coached each of his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and numerous kids who became like family.



Raymond was an avid Carolina Gamecock football fan who attended all of the home games for many years. From the ride to Columbia, where he would surprise his riders with a loud Gamecock crow as soon as the stadium came into view, to the South end zone where he sat for over 20 years, he always enjoyed being a Gamecock.



Raymond was an insurance salesman for many years, successful due to his "salesman" personality because he could sell ice to an Eskimo. He then opened Hampton Auto Center that he ran until his health began to decline.



Raymond enjoyed spending time with family, joking around with any and every one. He loved his children and grandchildren immensely. Grace and Kayla loved to steal his t-shirts to sleep in. He loved to talk about Jonathan's football highlights, talk sports with Bryson, and read the newspaper cover to cover.



If you could not tell, he was also partial to Marlene's home cooking that he enjoyed for almost 47 years.



Starting with his grandchildren, Raymond became Ray Ray to numerous friends and family, a nickname he loved.



Raymond, Ray Ray, Mitchell was dearly loved and will be missed greatly.



In addition to his wife, Marlene, Raymond is survived by his son, Bryson D. Mitchell of North Grays, SC; daughters, Allison Mitchell Schaffer (Jon) and Kayla M. Mitchell, both of North Grays; brother, Austin H. Mitchell (Nancy) of Guyton, SC; and grandchildren, Grace S. Clifton (Justin) and Jonathan Schaffer, both of North Grays. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Mitchell Kight.



Services were held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Pine Level Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store