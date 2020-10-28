Jasper County Sun October 28, 2020 Lexington Rowena Malphrus Wannamaker Rowena Malphrus Wannamaker, 94, of Lexington, SC, passed away October 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Ridgeland, SC she was the daughter of the late Willouck Evans Malphrus and Theodosia Malphrus Malphrus.



She is survived by three sons, William F. Wannamaker, Jr. of Lilburn, Ga., John F. Wannamaker (Connie) of Lexington, SC, and C. Thomas Wannamaker of Columbia, SC and 4 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years William Franklin Wannamaker, Sr; two brothers, Ted Malphrus and Wofford Malphrus; three sisters, Mavis Anestos, Wilma Holland and Thedie Malphrus; 2 brothers-in-law, Woods Wannamaker and Robert Wannamaker; a sister-in-law Sara Burnett.



Rowena, affectionately known as "Ro" to her family and friends, attended University of South Carolina in 1944 where she pursed and received an RN degree then took a position at Columbia Hospital. In 1949 she married her husband and they set off for Milwaukee with a couple of suitcases and hopes for a bright future......and oh what a future it was. They rented an upstairs flat that Ro immediately made home and where she welcomed her first child. Family circumstances called them back to Columbia, SC where they raised their three boys and remained the rest of their days. Ro was devoted to her husband and family. Not many a sunset came without there being a hot meal on the table. Her claim to fame was her rum cake. All who knew of and were privileged to enjoy this cake were well aware that they not cut their own slice but wait patiently for her to present them with a perfectly proportioned serving. For decades Ro and the entire family spent college football season in the stands, rain or shine, cheering on their Clemson Tigers. Though her memory began to decline her spirit never did. Even in the weeks prior to her passing she was still moving to music, smiling and expressing herself in ways that defied words but you knew exactly what she was saying. Ro was the epitome of Southern etiquette, hospitality and decorum. She will be sorely missed!



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Grahamville Cemetery, 3234 Smiths Crossing, Ridgeland SC 29936. The family will receive friends graveside beginning at 1:00 pm until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Grahamville Cemetery Fund, 2718 Bees Creek Road, Ridgeland, SC 29936.



