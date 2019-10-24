|
Bluffton Today October 27, 2019 Bluffton Ruth T. Egan Ruth Frances Timmins Egan, 89, died at home in her sleep on October 14, 2019. Wife of the late Paul Egan, she leaves a daughter, Sara Egan of Massachusetts, and son, Bradley and his wife Sara Strait Egan of Connecticut, grandsons Kyle and Blake Egan; brother Norbert Timmins and sister Paula McColgan. Born and raised in Massachusetts, Ruth was an avid fitness buff and lover of dance and music and books. Before retiring, she ran a successful relocation company and was a long-time realtor. A memorial mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on November 7 at 10:30 am.
Published in Bluffton Today on Oct. 24, 2019