Resources More Obituaries for Salvatore Palazzolo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Salvatore Ernest Palazzolo

Obituary Flowers Salvatore Ernest Palazzolo, age 93, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home in Sun City in Bluffton, South Carolina. He passed peacefully with his family by his side.



Sam is survived by his children, Susan P. Henderson of Ridgeland SC, Joseph C. Palazzolo of Orange Park FL, Christine P. Pellegrini of Norton MA, Ann P. Shake of Indianapolis IN, James D. Palazzolo of Orange Park FL, and Lisa P. Hill of Banner Elk NC, as well as 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



Sam was born on January 12, 1926, in Rochester, NY. He was the youngest of 7 children to the parents of Giuseppe and Catherine Palazzolo, who migrated to the US in 1909 from Sicily. He graduated from Hobart College in 1949, with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He continued graduate studies at Syracuse University, before starting his career at Borden Company. His career took off after moving to Westinghouse in Hampton, SC. He progressed quickly in Westinghouse, and later moved to Elizabeth City, NC, as CEO of their IXL Cabinet Division. From there, he continued his career at Phillips Industries in Elkhart, Indiana, and then as Vice President at Connor Forest Industries, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Sam finished his career as President and CEO of Yorktowne Industries in York, Pennsylvania, from where he retired in 1992.



Upon his retirement, he moved to Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, where he enjoyed his love of fly fishing and supported his church, Resurrection Catholic Church, and their many charitable projects. He later moved to Sun City, in Bluffton, SC, to be closer to his children. He made many dear friends in Sun City, to whom his children are very grateful, as they provided much local support, especially in his later years.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 am, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Ridgeland, SC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Anthony's Catholic Church at PO Box 548, Ridgeland, SC 29936. Condolences can be sent to the family of Salvatore Palazzolo at PO Box 2500, Ridgeland, SC 29936. Published in Jasper County Sun on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.